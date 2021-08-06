‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff is Casting in Saugerties, New York

Hulu has rounded out the cast of its highly anticipated How I Met Your Mother update, How I Met Your Father. The 10-episode comedy counts original HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays among its exec producers stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father. The series revolves around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. This Is Us...