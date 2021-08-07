Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot 7 Times In North Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot seven times in North Philadelphia, police said Saturday night. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Marshall Street.

Police said the man was shot seven times throughout his stomach and leg.

According to police, he was rushed to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was placed in critical condition.

So far, investigators said there have been no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

