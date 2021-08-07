Cancel
Environment

Heat & spotty weekend storms

WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers and storms are in the forecast this weekend. Heat will be the big story as highs soar into the low 90s.

www.wlwt.com

#Heat
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

The Heat And The Humidity Is On This Week With Storms At Times

JAMESTOWN – The refreshing air is long gone as tropical heat and humidity will continue its surge into the region with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms at times throughout the week. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania under...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Heat, Humidity Here for Long Haul

Charlotte topped out in the 90s for the first time in over a week on Sunday, and there’s only more heat in store for us as we head into the second week of August. It may feel like summer is making up for lost time this week, as highs continue to soar into the 80s and 90s for the foreseeable future. With no cold front or dominant rainmaking system in sight, pop-up showers and storms will be the only reprieve from the oppressive heat and humidity for the time being.
Environmentwashingtoncountyinsider.com

National Weather Service calling for rain, possible severe storms, today through Thursday

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- 322 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Slow moving thunderstorms are expected this morning into the afternoon hours with heavy rains the main threat. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening closer to the Wisconsin and Illinois border. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The heat and humidity build through the week, heat indices in the 90s to near 100 look likely. Some heat indices could exceed 100 on Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed at times through tonight.
Racine, OHmeigsindypress.com

Heat, Storms in the Forecast for the Week Ahead

RACINE, Ohio – The heat is on this week as temperatures could approach 100. The heat will not be the only weather factor this week as severe thunderstorms are also expected for the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook notice for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky,...
EnvironmentWSMV

4WARN Forecast: Very Hot & Humid with Spotty Storms

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for southwest Kentucky on Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually drop off overnight, with a few showers and thunderstorms continuing, well east of Nashville. More intense heat and humidity tomorrow will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with the greatest coverage and likelihood during the afternoon...
Evansville, IN14news.com

On Alert for excessive heat and storms this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State picked up much-needed rain Sunday night and Monday. The official total at Evansville Regional Airport was about 2.75″ for the 24 hour period from Sunday night to Monday night. More showers and storms will be possible this week as temperatures and humidity create oppressively hot conditions each day through the week. We are on Alert for excessive heat Tuesday-Thursday, when the heat index may top 105-degrees. In addition, a few severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Damaging winds and flooding rainfall will be the main threats. The heat should back off a bit by the weekend.
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Heat and storm chance this week

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A hot and humid week is ahead. High temperatures will be near 90 with moderate to high humidity. This could give us a heat index, what it really feels like, of 95 to 100°. The heat and humidity could develop showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and early evenings. Any of those storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

More heat, humidity and afternoon storms

Rain chances will increase this week, all the while staying hot and humid. Expect afternoon storms each day through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers lingering and a low of 71 for the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Tuesday looks hot and muggy, with PM storms developing in the mountains early afternoon, followed by late afternoon rain for the Upstate. Highs will warm to 86-91 area-wide.
Nashville, TNWSMV

4WARN Forecast: Very Hot & Humid with Spotty Storms

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for southwest Kentucky on Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually drop off overnight, with a few showers and thunderstorms continuing, well east of Nashville. More intense heat and humidity tomorrow will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with the greatest coverage and likelihood during the afternoon...
Mobile, ALWKRG

Summer Heat with Summer Storms on Repeat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we move into this new work & school week, we get more normal summertime weather. Today begins mostly dry and warm. By the afternoon there will be pop-up showers and thunderstorms with a 40% chance that wet weather finds you. Otherwise, highs will be in the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast. With a slight uptick in humidity, heat index values will be a bit closer to 105 for those that don’t find rain.
Environmentkoamnewsnow.com

Latest blog – Heat & humidity locked in for much of this week – Nick

After our first full weekend of August has come to a close, Mother Nature has a hot & humid week lined up for us. It’s unfortunate to say that after a good portion of the area saw some rain and t-storms during the morning hours on our Sunday. While that storm system left behind an overall average of 0.3″ across the area, some areas along I-44 in Missouri and north of 400 in southeast Kansas saw some heavier pockets of rain range between half an inch and 2 inches.
Environmentabc57.com

Storms and extreme heat this week

Scattered storms are likely this evening, some storms could be strong to severe, 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. is the most likely timeframe for storms. This looks to be the hottest week of 2021, the heat index will peak above 90 through Thursday, Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with a heat index +100°. With Tuesday's heat there is the potential for strong storms but how they develop is still questionable, which could mean a miss for the area. In general, everyone should plan for extreme heat and humidity and pop-up afternoon/evening storms, through Thursday. The heat breaks to end the week, with highs in the low 80s this weekend.
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

No shortage of heat, humidity, rain chances this week

Much of our area has been rather dry over the last few weeks, but this week's pattern is shaping up to be one that will produce ample opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. A very humid air mass will remain in place through Friday night; showers and storms can be efficient rain producers when the atmosphere is this moist. That said, we will have many hours of dry time each day, and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s when it is not raining.

