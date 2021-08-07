Heat & spotty weekend storms

Scattered storms are likely this evening, some storms could be strong to severe, 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. is the most likely timeframe for storms. This looks to be the hottest week of 2021, the heat index will peak above 90 through Thursday, Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with a heat index +100°. With Tuesday's heat there is the potential for strong storms but how they develop is still questionable, which could mean a miss for the area. In general, everyone should plan for extreme heat and humidity and pop-up afternoon/evening storms, through Thursday. The heat breaks to end the week, with highs in the low 80s this weekend.