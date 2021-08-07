Cancel
Gamethread CIX: Royals at Cardinals

By Hokius
Royals Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals continue the I-70 series tonight still struggling to get back to only 10 games under .500. Brad Keller, who exited his last start with an injury, will be back in action tonight. Also back in action tonight is Royals catcher Salvador Perez who was held out of the lineup for the first time this season with an unspecified illness last night.

