Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Southeastern Trego County in west central Kansas Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Trego Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cedar Bluff around 610 PM CDT. Brownell around 615 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Antonino and Schoenchen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH