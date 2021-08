(Recently someone told me they thought it would be a good idea to run some columns written during my earlier years as an editor in Princeton. I disagreed, though that person and some others have urged me to put together a book of columns from the 35 years I was an editor. By chance, a few days ago I came across one that was written exactly 20 years ago in this week of August, with the headline above. It brought back some memories for me and I decided to use it again this week because of its special meaning for me.)