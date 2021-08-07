Cancel
Town square restaurants encouraged to keep up COVID-19-inspired outdoor seating

By Meta Minton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants at town squares in The Villages are being encouraged to keep up outdoor seating due to COVID-19. “The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in government entities and private businesses working in greater unity to meet the public need. This includes developing partnerships to accommodate restrictions on dining and the use of outdoor spaces to lessen the economic impact on the restaurant industry, and permit safe patronage at establishments. One way this is being accomplished across the country is through lease agreements between local governments and businesses to utilize public spaces such as sidewalks,” said District Manager Richard Baier.

