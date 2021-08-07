Cancel
NFL

The Latest: Coach Jimmy Johnson enters the Hall of Fame

By Editorials
TribTown.com
 5 days ago

CANTON, Ohio — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. Jimmy Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise’s inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.

