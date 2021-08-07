DeChambeau lets clubs do most of talking at TPC Southwind

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round.

