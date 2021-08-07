Re: Travis Shaw

VSiN’s college football analyst Wes Reynolds looks at some betting angles for the 2021 ACC season. Favorites: Clemson and North Carolina — Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers are gone to the NFL, but there is no panic in Death Valley. Clemson is -900 to win the ACC for the seventh consecutive year. The offense looks to be in very capable hands with sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei, and the defense could potentially be the team’s strength early as nine starters return. The Tigers will need to be ready immediately as they face Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte, N.C. The schedule then gets substantially easier as Clemson avoids the top three teams in the Coastal Division (North Carolina, Miami and Virginia Tech).