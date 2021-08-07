Re: Through the air and on the ground. Ultimately we

I have been a Clemson fan my entire life but never attended a game before. My daughter is going to Clemson starting this fall and is part of the Tiger Band color guard. I will probably just tailgate and enjoy the pregame festivities as I cant really afford the game tickets. I want to know what everyone would recommend as far as parking and tailgating and what game day festivities are the best (assuming they have all the pregame stuff this year)? I think the C-1 lot is public parking for like $30 and I can tailgate there.