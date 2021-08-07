Re: Through the air and on the ground. Ultimately we
Like an Alabama back up QB in a championship game that matters?. Like the underachieving 5-star laden team they have been since 1980?. Both teams are good at stopping the run. Agreed. Both teams are pretty stout up front. That makes running the ball for either team tough sledding. But one team has the ability to stretch a defense with their passing game and a bevy of frisbee catching dogs while the other team, well not so much.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0