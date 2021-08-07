Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Graham and north central Cochise Counties through 445 PM MST At 353 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bowie, or 21 miles east of Willcox, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bowie. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 359 and 373. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH