Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juneau, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe; Vernon The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Juneau County in central Wisconsin Northeastern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillsboro, or 16 miles southwest of Mauston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Elroy, Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Lindina, Union Center, Trippville, Bartons Corners, Mount Tabor, Pleasant Ridge, Dilly, Johnson Hill and Mullin Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

