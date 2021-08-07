Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREEN LAKE...EASTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Montello to near Cambria to near Rio, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River, Montello, Rio, Cambria, Manchester, Wyocena, Mecan, Otsego, Friesland, Kingston, Doylestown, Marquette, Glen Oak and Dalton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
