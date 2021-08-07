Local reaction to Albany County Sheriff investigating criminal complaint involving Cuomo alleged misconduct
ALBANY/ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple met with reporters to discuss a new criminal complaint filed against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The identity of the person who filed the complaint has not been made public, but she is described as a former Executive Assistant and aide to the governor. Her complaint says the governor reached under her shirt and groped her at the governor’s mansion last year.www.whec.com
Comments / 0