Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luna County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hermanas and Camp Ramsey.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Luna, NM
County
Luna County, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Cuomo

Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned from her position as chair of the organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual harassment after a report from the New York attorney general's office named her as one of several prominent figures involved in efforts to discredit an accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
TennisPosted by
The Hill

The enduring legacies of the Tokyo Olympic Games

As a person of Greek origin, the Olympic Games have always meant a lot to me. So when the Tokyo 2020 Games started on July 23, 2021, after a one year delay, it was a moment of personal celebration but also anxiety — for the athletes, the organizers, the host country and the Olympic ideals the pandemic has severely tested.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy