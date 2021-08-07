Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hermanas and Camp Ramsey.