Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management in Oakley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Oakley, Monument, Gem, Menlo, Mingo, Halford and Seguin. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 61 and 75. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH