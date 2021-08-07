Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0