Buffalo, NY

Sunday summertime Weather

WKBW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and t-storms wrap up early overnight. Early rain makes way for partly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog in the valleys. Sunday brings a better chance of rain for WNY with some afternoon showers near Lake Ontario and in the Southern Tier with the Southtowns having the best chance for a dry day. Temperatures turn hotter and more humid into next week as the mercury soars to the upper 80s on Monday. Don't be surprised if you see a few 90s. Combined with the humidity, it will certainly feel like 90. An unstable atmosphere makes way for more afternoon showers and t-storms too. While a tad (and we mean a tad) cooler, Tuesday is another hot, humid, and unsettled day with afternoon showers and t-storms. The midweek scattered showers and t-storms ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures are on the steady decline as we head into the end of the week.

