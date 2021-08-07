Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA Tour World Golf Championships Par Scores

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Robert Macintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Par#Cam Davis 68 72
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

LEAKED: Golf Tournament Director SLAMMED for SHOCKING response to PGA Tour pro

Professional golfer Fredrik Lindblom was the target of rude comments made against him by a professional tournament director. According to Monday Qualifying Info, a Twitter account that follows the lives of golfers in Monday qualifiers, many players were led to believe that they were given free entries into the Sault Ste. Marie Pro Invitational in Michigan.
Golf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
Memphis, TNBemidji Pioneer

Abraham Ancer wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in playoff

Abraham Ancer of Mexico hit a terrific approach and sank a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. Ancer, 30, defeated Sam Burns and Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan to cap off a wild day at TPC Southwind.
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole. Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
GolfWTOP

LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

Missed the cut (Third Round) Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 71-72-76_219   +1. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

Golf: Cameron Champ earns third PGA Tour win at 3M Open

Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., by two strokes for his third career victory. The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.
Golfjerseysbest.com

PGA TOUR’s top-ranked players return to N.J. for display of world-class athleticism at Liberty National Golf Club

Gear up for professional golf as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and more compete at THE NORTHERN TRUST. THE NORTHERN TRUST is an annual golf tournament on the PGA TOUR and the first event of the PGA TOUR’s season-ending FedExCup Playoffs. The event has more than 50 years of history in the New York/New Jersey area and returns to Liberty National Golf Club (LNGC) Aug. 18-22 for the first time since 2019.
GolfSun-Journal

Par for the Course: Golf deserves its spot in the Olympics

Golf in the Olympics — some people think it is fantastic, and some people think it is a waste of time. For those who do not like the idea of golf as an Olympic event, they should be asked what they think of break-dancing and skateboarding for Olympic medals? What’s next? Hula hooping?
GolfPGA Tour

Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf now available

The latest edition of the Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf is now available. The Essential Guide includes features, player profiles and tournament previews for the PGA TOUR season. In addition, there are previews for the PGA TOUR Champions season. For more on the Essential Guide, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy