El Monte, CA

Firefighters Stop El Monte Area Brush Fire at Four Acres

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

It took less than an hour Saturday for firefighters to stop the spread of a four-acre brush fire in the bed of the San Gabriel River in the El Monte area. The fire was reported as one-eighth of an acre at about 2:45 p.m. at East Valley Boulevard and the San Gabriel River, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Fuels were light to medium and the spread was described as moderate. No structures were threatened.

mynewsla.com

