Photos from Alabama's second day of preseason football practice

Don’t look now, but offensive recruiting is on a tear for Notre Dame this cycle. As we’ve been saying for a while, it’s not about how you start but how you finish. The Fighting Irish, led by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, have been closing in a big way with some top targets. Despite the doom and gloom from some of the fanbase over the past few months, Irish Illustrated has said for a while that Notre Dame would end up with a very strong class on the offensive side of the ball and due to a few recent additions, that is starting to come to light.