Photos from Alabama's second day of preseason football practice

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama football program continued fall camp Saturday afternoon, practicing for two hours out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in helmets and shorts. Saturday’s practice opened at 2:30 p.m. CT with the entire squad taking part in drills. It marked the second of a series of 27 workouts for the Crimson Tide, as it prepares for the season opener against Miami (Fla.) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. The game between the Tide and the Hurricanes will be televised on ABC.

