Raiders report: Camp ‘not a prison, but not a country club’

By Adam Hill
reviewjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article■ Monday — Off ■ Tuesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Ron Milus came over to the Raiders from the Chargers with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and was tasked with coaching a group of young, talented defensive backs who struggled last season. He can be seen on the practice field each day fostering a competitive environment in each drill and insists he is seeing positive signs from the secondary. His general philosophy is to strike the right tone in order to get results.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

