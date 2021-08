News that the Chicago Bears will be without both of their starting tackles for the first two practices at training camp goes into the inauspicious start folder. In case you missed it, right tackle Germain Ifedi was put on the PUP List on Wednesday because of a hip flexor. And during Thursday morning’s press conference, Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy announced that rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will miss sit out of practice due to back tightness. This will mark the second consecutive missed practice for Jenkins, who Chicago chose in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a trade-up with Carolina.