NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints were so very close to having a nice boring summer, weren't they?. The Saints were in the home stretch to the start of 2021 training camp where the story was going to be all Jameis and Taysom all the time. Instead over an eight-day stretch, the Saints were unable to get an extension done with franchise-tagged safety Marcus Williams, stand out defensive tackle David Onyemata got suspended for six weeks for using a banned substance, and it was reported Michael Thomas had ankle surgery in June and probably won't return until October.