Taylor Swift knows firsthand that "It's Nice to Have a Friend." And this week, she was just that for Simone Biles, who proved she's just as human as the rest of us by prioritizing her mental health and stepping away from numerous gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Aug. 3, Simone made her return to the Olympic stage for the balance beam competition. To celebrate, the Lover artist recorded a special message that hyped up both Simone and her fans at home. Set to Taylor's 2020 song "This is Me Trying," the dramatic NBC clip saw the four-time gold medalist preparing for her turn on the balance beam. Taylor narrated, "When...