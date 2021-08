CM Punk's performance in Heels is earning rave reviews from the show's star and executive producer. Speaking with IGN, Michael Waldron, the writer and producer of Heels, was asked if any real-life wrestlers would be appearing in the series. Although his role as Ricky Rabies had already been revealed, the Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer chose to praise Punk and took pride in the fact that they got to be a part of his return to the ring. He said the following: