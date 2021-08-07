How The Suicide Squad Sets Up Suicide Squad 3
At long last, The Suicide Squad has arrived and fans and critics alike can't stop raving about it. Helmed by James Gunn, the film reimagines the titular group, putting it smack-dab in the middle of its own R-rated comic book flick. While the movie's box office returns aren't looking the greatest (what with the ongoing global pandemic and all,) Gunn himself is already looking forward to the future. In a matter of months, the series will spin-off into HBO Max's Peacemaker series and Gunn has already teased more potential projects in the works.comicbook.com
