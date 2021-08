Update 1.75 has arrived for Apex Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Apex Legends players have August 3rd already marked on the calendar for the big release of the Emergence update for the game that will feature a lot of changes and features for the game that will be very worth players jumping back in for that haven’t played in awhile. In the meantime though, Respawn Entertainment has been releasing some smaller patches to help make everything ready for this update and the latest has now arrived for players to get ahead of the big update. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.75.