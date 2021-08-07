Area fairs rebound from COVID-19 but fear returning restrictions

Area fairs, like the Auglaize County Fair, have rebounded after a Junior Fair-only format in 2020 due to COVID-19. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

WAPAKONETA — Hallie Hefner spent last week showing her New Zealand and Polish rabbits at the Junior Fair at Auglaize County Fairgrounds in Wapakoneta, which ended Saturday.

Hefner, from Waynesfield, is a member of the Git R Done 4-H club.

Last year, the Auglaize County Fair had to pivot to a Junior Fair-only after the state issued health orders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

She says she was excited to see a more normal fair this year.

“It feels great, honestly, to see all of these people come through and learn and just teach little kids about it,” Hefner said.

This year the fair just feels different to Auglaize County Fair manager Ed Doenges.

“We did the Junior Fair and we’re glad we do the Junior fair, don’t get me wrong but the money comes from the rest of the fair to support that,” Doenges said. “Without the rides and all the other food vendors, without all of that income coming in for us, yes, it definitely did impact it drastically.”

Governor Mike DeWine did make available $50,000 to help fairs to produce a Junior Fair-only event in 2020.

“When I sat down and did my budget, I came up with what it was going to cost me to put that Junior Fair on. It’s like $54,000,” Doenges said. “I’m good (with that). I’m appreciative of what they did for us and that took care of last year’s fair.”

But their bottom line was adversely affected by other events they couldn’t have throughout 2020.

“We do a lot of rentals out here — wedding rentals, we got hall rentals, different festivals and staff that normally came out here that we couldn’t have and that probably impacted us more than what the fair did. That lost income is never going to come back,” Doenges said.

County fairs across the state suffered during 2020

Rod Arter, president of the Ohio Fair Managers Association admits some fairs were hit harder than others due to the health restrictions on fairs in 2020.

“Every fair’s different. Some were hit real hard. They lost all of their rentals, their gate and it’s hard to recover. Some of the small fairs — not as bad. They’re really doing quite well right now — and like any other business, some are struggling,” Arter said.

The $50,000 that was paid out by the state to county fairs helped some, but not all.

“For some fairs, it’s a drop (in the bucket); for others it’s amazing. I suppose some of the smaller fairs probably financially are better off than they had been in a long time but to the huge fairs, it’s a drop in the bucket because they lost all of their rentals. These fairs are businesses and they’re running 52 weeks a year. They lost that for a year,” Arter said.

Arter says that 2020 was also hard on the vendors and ride companies.

“The ride companies have gotten smaller. I’ve had five, six or seven concessions tell me they weren’t coming back. You’ve seen some holes at fairgrounds because concessionaires can’t get help and ride companies can’t get help. It’s a real struggle,” Arter said.

Allen County assesses COVID damages

The largest county fair in the area, the Allen County Fair, saw its bottom line adversely affected by the shutdown of the full fair.

“The lack of a full normal fair, that was open to the public, cost the Allen County Agricultural Society hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2020,” said Brad Core, Allen County Agricultural Society board president in an email to the Lima News. “In rough numbers, in 2020 we saw a decrease in actual revenue of $1.7 million as compared to 2019 and a decrease in expenses of only $80,000 as compared to 2019,” Core stated.

The fair board did what they could to try and help their bottom line.

“We applied for the PPP money available through the SBA. Our application was funded and we ultimately were successful in getting those funds turned into a grant rather than a loan as the money was forgiven by the federal government,” Core stated. “We applied for and received a $50,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Agriculture for helping with the costs associated with putting on a junior fair-only event that was not open to the public. We obtained COVID-19 funds through the County to cover the expenses of Personal Protective Equipment and supplies such as sanitizers. We cut way back on seasonal employees and did not replace employees lost through attrition but we did not lay any employees off.”

One bright spot in helping their bottom line was the inaugural Bright Night’s event, a partnership with Mercy Health-St. Rita’s to put on a holiday light display at the fairgrounds.

“The Bright Nights netted the Allen County Agricultural Society approximately $50,000. The fair board is committed to this event and plans to substantially increase the number of lights for 2021,” Core stated.

Despite the pandemic, “Max’s Trader Days event and many other annual events were successfully held at the Allen County Fairgrounds in 2020, which helped to lessen the financial burden that was 2020,” Core stated.

Core says they have learned lessons from dealing with the pandemic.

“I have learned that there is no substitute for being financially strong. The Allen County Agricultural Society was as financially strong as it has ever been at the onset of the pandemic. We are now working very hard to build our financial strength back to that point and beyond. I cannot even imagine being one of the many county fairs in the state of Ohio that was not financially strong going into the pandemic. My heart pours out to those fairs,” Core stated.

Core is optimistic the 2021 Allen County Fair, which runs from Friday, August 20 through Saturday, August 28, will be a success.

“I expect a record-breaking turnout for the 2021 Allen County Fair. We hope to sell out the Brad Paisley concert and to pack the grandstands and grounds for many other events,” Core stated.

Putnam County fair bounces back after 2020

The Putnam County Fair ran from June 21-26 and now that the numbers are tabulated, officials say attendance was at near-record numbers.

“Just about every day, attendance was up from like (over the last) five years. I would say as far as attendance it was right at the top,” said Nathan Meyer, Putnam County Agricultural Society president.

Obviously, 2020 was a different story, given the pandemic made a full fair impossible. Surprisingly, the fair actually made money, nearly $10,000 in profits thanks to the $50,000 from the state, around $4,000 that was brought in through the tractor pull and demolition derby and donations from the general public.

“We had donation barrels out at the gate. Thank goodness people were very generous. We brought in somewhere around $15,000 that way,” Meyer said.

This year the fair made $45,000 in profit compared to $66,000 in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.

Meyer said the pandemic has taught them to be tighter with their finances.

“We don’t have a whole lot set aside for a rainy day fund,” Meyer said.

In 2020, they decided to cut out the $150 food allowance for board members for fair week and also cut out the $20 pay they would get for attending meetings.

This year they didn’t have as much entertainment as previous years.

“Basically we took away a few things — like we always did a band on Saturday evening. We did not do that this year. Normally we have at least two free entertainment acts. Like we had the Cowboy Circus (this year) where we normally would have something else also, just to help save that little bit,” Meyer said.

Meyer is concerned for other fairs that start later in the year as there are more talks about reinstituting some health orders.

“I want to wish the rest of the fairs good luck this year. There are rumors about starting to do mask mandates and all that stuff. I wish them all good luck so they can keep on having their fairs,” Meyer said.

Hardin County’s fair lost money in 2020

Hardin County’s fair is dealing with overcoming a five-digit loss in 2020.

“We were appreciative of the support from the state government, from the legislature and from the Ohio Department of Agriculture but even after that state support we ended up being in the red around $11,000,” said Kolt Buchenroth, marketing and communication director for the Hardin County Fair. “That’s due to not having our annual consignment sale fundraiser which is held in March. Of course, that was right when the world shut down. We had to cancel that the day before — and then the absence of rental revenue all summer long — you know wedding season’s big for us and those didn’t happen and so we were still in the red around $11,000 at the end of the year.”

Buchenroth is anticipating a full fair Tuesday, September 7 through Sunday, September 12 in Kenton.

“We’re excited to have our community back for the fair in its full get-up. We’re ready for our livestock shows and non-livestock exhibitions and open class exhibitions. We’re excited for that. Of course rides, games, food — the whole nine yards,” Buckenroth said.

Van Wert County Fair hit hard by COVID restrictions in 2020

Van Wert’s fair also lost money in 2020 to the tune of around $60,000 and it’s been an uphill climb to try and get out of that financial hole.

They were able to receive money from the state to help put on last year’s Junior-Fair-only event and more money to help defray the costs of not having a full fair but it still wasn’t enough.

“We still lost money,” said Mike Poling, fair secretary. “I know there are those out there that don’t understand that because the state gave us $50,000 and that was earmarked for COVID monies for supplies and washbasin, hand sanitizers, we bought backpack sprayers. So all that money was earmarked for something specific from the state. So that’s where it went.

And they gave us another $50,000 to help curb the losses, which was great, we appreciate it but at the end of the year, the electric bill didn’t stop, the water bill didn’t stop. The building maintenance didn’t stop. Payroll didn’t stop.”

Adjustments were made. Projects that were planned for 2020 didn’t happen until 2021.

Van Wert’s fair is scheduled to run from Tuesday, August 31 through Monday, September 6.

It’s still a fairly long way off and with the rise in COVID-19 cases around the state, there is some concern about whether new restrictions might affect this year’s event.

Up until a week or two ago, Poling wasn’t concerned but he’s worried now that the attention paid to the emergence of the Delta variant is potentially scaring people away.

“We’ve got folks out here with young families. Both parents may be vaccinated but the child can’t be — not old enough yet. So as this variant comes around, I’m concerned that they may be more reluctant to come out and enjoy the fair. When some of the folks decide to have press conferences, it just makes me nervous as to what they’re going to say,” Poling said.

Reach Sam Shriver, Lima News reporter, at 567-242-0409.