Adam Driver is Rambo… that is if you let Quentin tell the story. The film maker has put it out there, that Rambo is ripe for a remake and already has casting in mind… Quentin stated: “If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel. And Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo”.