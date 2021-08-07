Greeley’s Rhianon Hampton a member of equestrian vaulting team taking home silver from World Championships
A Greeley high school student was a member of a junior equestrian vaulting team that won a silver medal at the world championships earlier this month in LeMans, France. Rhianon Hampton, who will be a junior at University Schools this year, was one of six vaulters from northern Colorado on the eight-person team at the FEI Vaulting World Championships from July 29 through Aug. 1. In competitive vaulting, vaulters compete as individuals, pairs and teams.www.greeleytribune.com
