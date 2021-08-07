Hot Days Are Making A Comeback

As of 6:30PM Saturday- We woke up this morning to light rain showers, cloudy skies, and some fog. Now, radar is showing a few more showers and storms to our northwest. We have a 30% chance of these across the CSRA until the sun goes down. These showers and storms will not produce much rain accumulation. Most areas will see under 0.10,” but expect heavier amounts with storms, up to half an inch. Temperatures got up to 90 today, and it’s only going to get warmer. Tomorrow, drier air will move in, limiting the amount of rain we see, but there is a chance at 20% for now.