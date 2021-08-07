Petaluma police investigate double-stabbing downtown

PETALUMA — Two men were stabbed by a group of four assailants outdoors in downtown Petaluma early Saturday after area bars had closed for the night, police said. At 4:09 a.m., Petaluma police received a report that two men had been stabbed between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Street. They then fled and, realizing they had been injured, went to a hospital, where police spoke with them, Sgt. Ryan McGreevy said in a statement.