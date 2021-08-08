Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

By Darcy Spencer
NBC Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County, Maryland, reinstated its indoor mask mandate just after midnight Saturday due to the substantial community spread of the coronavirus. With the prevalence of the delta variant in the county, leaders said they wanted to take this step to stop the spread. This means that if residents will need the extra layer of protection when they go into a business, restaurants, retail stores, apartment buildings or offices.

