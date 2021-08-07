Bark Rescue Pub celebrates one year anniversary with adoption fair
The Bark Rescue Pub in Spokane celebrated its one year anniversary on Saturday by hosting an adoption and vendor fair outside their restaurant. The fair welcomed various pet-friendly vendors offering products like homemade treats, pet artwork, and even pet insurance. Of course, there were also several furry friends up for adoption at the fair. Josh Wade and Katie Holmes, co-owners of Bark Rescue Pub, were at the fair speaking to vendors and dog lovers alike.www.fox28spokane.com
Comments / 0