Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Bark Rescue Pub celebrates one year anniversary with adoption fair

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bark Rescue Pub in Spokane celebrated its one year anniversary on Saturday by hosting an adoption and vendor fair outside their restaurant. The fair welcomed various pet-friendly vendors offering products like homemade treats, pet artwork, and even pet insurance. Of course, there were also several furry friends up for adoption at the fair. Josh Wade and Katie Holmes, co-owners of Bark Rescue Pub, were at the fair speaking to vendors and dog lovers alike.

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Pet Insurance#Food Drink#The Bark Rescue Pub#The Rescue Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EconomyNBC News

The U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history

In another drastic reminder of just how fundamentally the pandemic has distorted the labor market, the number of open jobs soared to a record 10.1 million in June, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. As the economy rebounds — even while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in poorly vaccinated parts of the United States — businesses are scrambling to add staff.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Cuomo

Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned from her position as chair of the organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual harassment after a report from the New York attorney general's office named her as one of several prominent figures involved in efforts to discredit an accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
TennisPosted by
The Hill

The enduring legacies of the Tokyo Olympic Games

As a person of Greek origin, the Olympic Games have always meant a lot to me. So when the Tokyo 2020 Games started on July 23, 2021, after a one year delay, it was a moment of personal celebration but also anxiety — for the athletes, the organizers, the host country and the Olympic ideals the pandemic has severely tested.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy