The delta variant is blamed for the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Humboldt County. “The rise in cases seen in many counties has now hit here, with 400% increases in cases in a matter of a few weeks. Along with this was a dramatic rise in hospitalizations, peaking at 25 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of a few days ago,” a report written by Humboldt County Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman states.