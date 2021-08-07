Governor Polis Authorizes Disaster Declaration in Response to Devastating Glenwood Canyon Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After multiple mudslides and large debris flows, Gov. Jared Polis is seeking $116 million in federal aid to repair the severe damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon — and explore alternate routes. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “While Coloradans understand the magnitude of destruction, the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods grows as the interstate remains closed,” Gov. Polis and Director Lew wrote to Secretary Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Pollack. The request noted that the ongoing closure also is having significant implications for interstate travel and commerce. The request also includes funding to study...