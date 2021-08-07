Governor Polis Authorizes Disaster Declaration in Response to Devastating Glenwood Canyon Mudslides
As expected, late Friday Governor Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration in response to the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close and impacted other parts of the state. Between June 26, 2021, and July 28, 2021, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon twelve times due to flash flood warnings, prior to the devastating slide on July 29. The cumulative impact has caused extensive damage to the roadway and the elevated viaduct.arkvalleyvoice.com
Comments / 0