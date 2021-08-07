Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

UPDATE: Missing former Oklahoma State Representative, Civil Rights leader Donald Ross found, taken to hospital

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Legendary statesman Donald Ross, who served as an Oklahoma State Representative and championed Civil Rights, is missing in the Tulsa area. The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Donald Ross, who went missing Friday, Aug. 6, after he was discharged from a hospital and took a taxi to the 2700 North Garrison Avenue at around 10 p.m., police told Tulsa-based KJRH.

kfor.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Leader#Kfor#Kjrh#House#African American#Air Force#Southern#Confederate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 2

Community Policy