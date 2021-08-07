Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Mat Men: WWE cuts keep coming

f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Mat Men we all realize Andrew can’t take off anymore! We have a jammed-packed show with the recent NXT cuts. Some of the names will surprise you. Will there be more cuts? Andrew has the latest!. Adam Cole’s contract has expired and WWE is having some trouble signing...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Cuts#Combat#Mat Men#Nxt#Aew Dynamite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin WWE Show Drug Offer Leaks

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s feud with The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most iconic feuds in all of professional wrestling. Their feud ended at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, which was Steve Austin’s final match as an in-ring competitor. It was the third match at WrestleMania in their feud. Steve Austin and The Rock Smackdown return also leaked recently.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former ECW Star Thinks Vince McMahon Might Own AEW

It’s been an interesting year for WWE as the company has released a number of talents after the company spent years seemingly hoarding talents by signing them to multi-year deals. Quite a few former WWE Superstars have ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling, and former ECW TV and Tag...
WWEThe Ringer

RIP, Bobby Eaton. Plus, Bray Wyatt and Other WWE Roster Cuts.

David and Kaz give flowers to one of the pioneers of high-flying wrestling, Bobby Eaton (02:00). Then, the two discuss another shocking wave of roster cuts including Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, with Adam Cole’s departure from the company potentially on the horizon (10:00). Later, the guys discuss AEW Homecoming, John Cena stealing Finn Balor’s title shot, and how to fix Raw (34:00).
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE fires many other superstars

Apparently, the WWE still hasn't found peace, after the continuous layoffs arrived in recent months, now the "budget cuts" would have moved to the third roster, with important former champions and very fashionable athletes, who would have been released in the night. The list is one of the longest releases...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Major WWE Firings Rumor Leaks

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular WWE Superstars in the history of the company and has been involved in numerous matches and feuds throughout his career. He is also the brains behind NXT and helped make it grow to what it is today. Triple H buying WWE bombshell also leaked back in June.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

How much power does Paul Heyman have in WWE?

One of the most talked-about characters for his transition from WWE to AEW rings in recent weeks, within just a month of his release, was former Aleister Black, who has now become Malakai Black in Dynamite's rings, who started a bloody feud with Cody Rhodes on his ring debut with AEW, immediately upon his arrival.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Gives Adam Cole Huge WWE Paycheck

Triple H oversees the works of NXT and the contract dispute of Adam Cole has been a major concern for the brand. Billi Bhatti recently reported on RussosBrand.com that Adam Cole was signed from 2017-2020 for $500,000 per year on a 3-year deal. He further revealed that the former The Undisputed Era member as signed a 1-year extension last year for a bit more money.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Major Name Returning To WWE Raw Tonight

We’re currently on the road to SummerSlam, and WWE fans have seen a few big names return to the company in recent weeks. It looks like fans can expect to see another big name as Randy Orton has confirmed that he’s returning to Monday Night Raw tonight, and that he’s kicking off the show.
WWEComicBook

Bray Wyatt Posts First Comment After WWE Release

WWE announced back on July 31 that it had officially released Bray Wyatt, ending the former WWE Champion's 12-year run with the company. Wyatt stayed quiet on social media following the news, with his only interaction being the acknowledgment that his final Firefly Fun House segment wound up serving as a send-off for his character. That finally changed on Monday when he tweeted out a photo of a devil mask with the caption, "You can't kill it."
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Wiping Out’ WWE Division?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is the one who takes the final call in the company regarding any decision. The company has been making several talent cuts that started with the release of stars like Mickie James and Chelsea Green back in April. The company recently released even more NXT stars...
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Upcoming Overhaul to WWE NXT

– In light of the recent group of NXT releases, it raises the question of where that leaves the WWE NXT brand. Dave Meltzer spoke on changes coming to the brand on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, “There talk of changing the show completely or changing things,” with...
WWEringsidenews.com

Triple H Had Zero Say In Recent WWE NXT Releases

WWE fired a dozen wrestlers and one referee from the NXT brand this week and that was a big surprise for a lot of people. Vince McMahon wants to repackage the black and gold brand and he didn’t need Triple H’s opinion at all when making this call. At the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy