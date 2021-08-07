Two injured in motorcycle crash, trying to avoid dog
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling south on Highway 1, north of Oakes. Authorities reported both drivers began to slow down as a dog was walking toward the road. One driver did not slow down as fast the front driver resulting in a rear end collision. One driver was thrown off of his motorcycle, but the other managed to keep his up right.www.valleynewslive.com
Comments / 2