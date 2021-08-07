Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greeley County in west central Kansas * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 452 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Horace, or 9 miles southwest of Tribune, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Horace around 505 PM MDT. Tribune around 510 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH