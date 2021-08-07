Centre County Adds 17 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 1,520 New Positives

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 853 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.5 million Maryland...