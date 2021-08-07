Centre County Adds 17 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 1,520 New Positives
Centre County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and moved back to the Centers for Disease Control’s substantial level for community transmission of the virus. The CDC listed the county as the substantial level — the second highest on its transmission scale — on Thursday, then at the moderate level on Friday before once again moving it back to substantial on Saturday afternoon. Transmission levels are based on on total new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days and percentage of positive tests over the same period, so can change on a day-to-day basis.www.statecollege.com
Comments / 9