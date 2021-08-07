Cardinals sign RB Ito Smith after his Friday workout

The Arizona Cardinals made a change to their running back room on Saturday and made some roster moves. After he had a workout on Friday with the team, running back Ito Smith signed a one-year deal to join the Cardinals.

He replaces Khalfani Muhammad, whom the Cardinals released on Saturday.

The Cardinals also released undrafted rookie cornerback Lorenzo Burns, who was recently activated off the COVID list. The release leaves a vacant roster spot for the Cardinals to use.

Smith spent the first three seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.

The 5-9, 195-pound back rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries and also had 55 receptions for 314 yards in those three seasons.

He will have a tough road to make the team. With Chase Edmonds and James Conner set to be the top two backs, Smith will have to beat out Jonathan Ward or Eno Benjamin, both of whom have impressed coaches so far in training camp.

