Cardinals sign RB Ito Smith after his Friday workout

By Jess Root, Site Editor
Posted by 
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals made a change to their running back room on Saturday and made some roster moves. After he had a workout on Friday with the team, running back Ito Smith signed a one-year deal to join the Cardinals.

He replaces Khalfani Muhammad, whom the Cardinals released on Saturday.

The Cardinals also released undrafted rookie cornerback Lorenzo Burns, who was recently activated off the COVID list. The release leaves a vacant roster spot for the Cardinals to use.

Smith spent the first three seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.

The 5-9, 195-pound back rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries and also had 55 receptions for 314 yards in those three seasons.

He will have a tough road to make the team. With Chase Edmonds and James Conner set to be the top two backs, Smith will have to beat out Jonathan Ward or Eno Benjamin, both of whom have impressed coaches so far in training camp.

Cardinals have 5 players with overall Madden rating in 90s, 4 in 80s

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.

