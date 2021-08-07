Body Bugs bunny’s favorite food became associated with strong eyesight during World War II when the British Royal Air Force managed to gun down German aircrafts even at nights. The air force fabricated a story of how their skilled fighter pilot John “Cats’ eyes” Cunningham attributed his excellent night vision due to a carroten-riched diet. Soon, everyone began to eat more carrots get stronger night vision so that they could work in the dark as well. However, it turned out to be mere propaganda as the Air Force was, in fact, utilizing radar to locate the German bombers.