Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

“What’s Up”

Ponca City News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Bugs bunny’s favorite food became associated with strong eyesight during World War II when the British Royal Air Force managed to gun down German aircrafts even at nights. The air force fabricated a story of how their skilled fighter pilot John “Cats’ eyes” Cunningham attributed his excellent night vision due to a carroten-riched diet. Soon, everyone began to eat more carrots get stronger night vision so that they could work in the dark as well. However, it turned out to be mere propaganda as the Air Force was, in fact, utilizing radar to locate the German bombers.

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fairview, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Eye Disease#Vitamins#Eye Doctor#German#The Air Force#Bell Peppers#Zeaxanthin#Dha#Areds#Suite 102
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy