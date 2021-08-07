Cancel
Norman, OK

OU summer program introduces high school students to engineering

Ponca City News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody NORMAN, OK – At a summer camp at the University of Oklahoma, high school juniors and seniors learned how to create a Styrofoam support beam, build a Popsicle stick bridge and code a LabView robot. They learned these engineering marvels and more during OU Engineering Days sponsored by Boeing, a day camp where students experience different engineering fields on the Norman campus. About 90 students from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Texas took part in the June event.

