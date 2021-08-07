Cancel
Luther, OK

New Fitness Studio Opens on Luther’s Main Street

By dawnshelton
lutherregister.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two rules at Studio 107 J’s Place. The new fitness studio is open with an August roster of classes (see below). Find Luther’s newest business on Main Street, on the west side along the stretch of businesses that includes Allan Booher’s CPA office, Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home and Main Street Nutrition. The business owner is Luther native BreAnne Reece, and her husband, Chris. She taught fitness classes when they lived in Kentucky a few years ago. Her Cardio Drumming class was a big hit there, and she was hooked.

www.lutherregister.news

