2021 Basin Pride Festival
The West Texas Pride Center kicked off their free 2021 Basin Pride festival Saturday afternoon at Noël Heritage Plaza with vendors, games, music and a Grand Companions adoption event which began at 1 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.. The West Texas Pride Center will also be hosting a Recovery Vinyl Brunch at the Marriott on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and finally closing off their weekend of events with an interfaith church service starting Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.www.oaoa.com
