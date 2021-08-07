2021 Basin Pride Festival

A huge crowd showed up Saturday to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the first-ever Franklin Pride festival. “The reason that we decided it was time for a pride celebration in Williamson County and in Franklin is that there are a lot of people that don’t know where to find their community or are trying to come out or are just discovering,” Franklin Pride President Robert McNamara said. “So, this is a way to showcase and let people know there is a community here and obviously a very large community. We welcome all people, everyone, including allies, and we have a lot of those here today as well.”