Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

2021 Basin Pride Festival

By Eli Hartman
Odessa American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Pride Center kicked off their free 2021 Basin Pride festival Saturday afternoon at Noël Heritage Plaza with vendors, games, music and a Grand Companions adoption event which began at 1 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.. The West Texas Pride Center will also be hosting a Recovery Vinyl Brunch at the Marriott on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and finally closing off their weekend of events with an interfaith church service starting Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Pride#West Texas#Episcopal Church#Church Service#Marriott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Kitty Hawk, NCouterbanksvoice.com

OBX Watermelon Festival

Celebrate summer with Kitty Hawk Kites and Food Lion by supporting the Outer Banks Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Coalition at the 14th Annual OBX Watermelon Festival on Thursday, August 5th from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Jockey’s Ridge Crossing in Nags Head. Enjoy games, food, face painting, arts and...
Berlin Heights, OHSandusky Register

Basket Festival brought back

BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Berlin Heights Basket Festival is returning. This year's event takes place on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. The set location for the festival is Edison Middle School, 20 Center St. in Berlin Heights. The upcoming basket festival is the first since 2019. Last year’s...
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Festivalmidfloridanewspapers.com

Caladium Festival kicks off Friday

LAKE PLACID — The 30th annual Caladium Festival weekend kicks off today at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid. The festival will run today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. After canceling the festival last...
Theater & DancePosted by
Only In North Carolina

The Carolina Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 26th Year Of Fun & Festivities

Get ready, North Carolina… the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this year after taking a hiatus for the pandemic in 2020, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever! For eight consecutive weekends beginning October 2 (through November 21), 2021, the Carolina Renaissance Festival will be open for business on Saturdays and […] The post The Carolina Renaissance Festival Will Be Back For Its 26th Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
CelebrationsToledo Blade

Photo Gallery: 2021 African-American Festival Parade

The parade down Dorr Street kicked-off the 2021 African-American Festival. The annual event includes vendors, performances and activities in Promenade Park. Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery. First Published July 24, 2021, 6:05pm.
Festivalerienewsnow.com

First Annual Sonshine Festival

All Saturday afternoon, families could enjoy time outside at Trinity Lutheran Church on East 38th Street for the first ever Sonshine Festival. There was live music from three different groups to perform for church and community members, young and old. Drinks, snacks and ice cream was served for little ones....
Findlay, ILNews Progress

Findlay Walleye Festival 2021

The Findlay Walleye Festival was held on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Friday evening’s activities included several band and inflatables for the kids. On Saturday morning, festivities kicked off with a parade and local law enforcement were this year’s grand marshalls. The rest of the day included the 3 on 3 tournament, car show on Main Street, kids inflatables and garden tractor pulls. There was also music on the Main Stage and in the Beer Tent.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Southern Idaho Pride hosting festival, other events

Southern Idaho Pride is hosting an LGBTQ Pride festival this weekend, along with a number of other community events. The week of festivities kicked off with a round of Dungeons and Dragons Monday night at Black Dragon Games. The nonprofit’s vice president, CJ Rasmusson, said about 30 people turned out to play the board game, which has found an audience in the LGBTQ community.
Franklin, TNwmot.org

Franklin's first pride festival Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm

(Mike Osborne) — Franklin’s first Pride festival is planned for Saturday, July 31, at the city’s Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The free festival will include food offerings, drag performers and music. Festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue through 6 Saturday evening. Look for the details at franklinpride.com.
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Solstice Live Festival

Photos from the Solstice Live festival held Saturday afternoon in downtown Odessa. The festival featured five different bands, a wide variety of vendors and various games for children. 1 of 7.
California, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Sunflower festival wraps up

Brianna Lofink of California and Kyle Scrip of Roscoe brought their pets, Oakley and Daisy, to dog night at Schwirian Farm’s Sunflower Festival. Monday marked the final night of the week-long festival.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

First Franklin Pride festival brings large, spirited crowd

A huge crowd showed up Saturday to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the first-ever Franklin Pride festival. “The reason that we decided it was time for a pride celebration in Williamson County and in Franklin is that there are a lot of people that don’t know where to find their community or are trying to come out or are just discovering,” Franklin Pride President Robert McNamara said. “So, this is a way to showcase and let people know there is a community here and obviously a very large community. We welcome all people, everyone, including allies, and we have a lot of those here today as well.”
Musiccastlecountryradio.com

Hardscrabble Music Festival

The Hardscrabble Music Festival will be taking place on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 with three stages set to bring folks some awesome music. Coordinator, Kenny Driggs stopped by Castle Country Radio to share all the details about the upcoming festival. “We got two outdoor stages and like...
Festivalmonvalleyindependent.com

Festival features award-winning pierogies

Residents in the Mon Valley area ready to chow down on some of the best pierogies in the region. The Epiphany of Our Lord Parish’s summer festival will return Saturday and Sunday for a weekend of live entertainment, homemade food and fun. Robert Sassak, festival committee chair, said organizers and...
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Riverwalk Festivals Coming Up

October 2, 10-6pm October 3, 10-4pm Tampa Riverwalk’s FALL MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. We’ve got performances by local musicians, artists, food trucks, food booths, hand-makers & supported by community businesses, to bring that. Florida lifestyle culture, to YOU!. Your Tampa Markets – Riverwalk Open-Air Festivals. For More Information – Email...
Warren, OHWYTV.com

Warren community preparing to host Pride Festival this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Full Spectrum’s annual Pride in the Valley celebration is taking place this weekend. On Saturday, Courthouse Square in Warren will see an explosion of rainbow colors. The parade starts at noon and the festival starts half an hour later. There will be music acts, food, vendors,...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Smaller gathering at Tenney Park Saturday will replace annual Disability Pride Festival

The Disability Pride Madison Summertime Gathering will be held Saturday, July 31, 1-4 p.m. at the Tenney Park Shelter on Madison’s near east side and it will be a smaller affair than usual this year. This will be the first in-person gathering for the organization since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. They are excited and cautious in their plans to gather again and looking forward to reconnecting with each other in the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy