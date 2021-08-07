Penn State Football: For Clifford, Yurcich and Franklin, Keeping the Backup on the Bench Is Key to Success in 2021

For better or for worse, each of the last three seasons Penn State has seen its backup quarterback take meaningful snaps in meaningful games. It started in 2018 when Tommy Stevens entered for an injured Trace McSorley against Iowa (McSorley would eventually return). Just a week later Stevens would once again play meaningful snaps, this time against Michigan on the road, McSorley hobbled with another injury. In the season finale, McSorley would head to the sidelines following an injury in the Citrus Bowl and a young Sean Clifford entered the game (Stevens was unavailable for the game following his own injury-related surgery; McSorley would also return to that game as well).