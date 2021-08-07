Officials: Transit improvements coming for metro Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Metro Las Vegas officials on Saturday announced plans for transit improvements, including new and restored services following cutbacks during the pandemic.

Henderson Mayor Debra March, chairwoman of the Regional Transportation Commission, said officials were “thrilled to celebrate the services that we’re bringing back and adding to our community thanks to federal stimulus funding.”

The enhancements announced Saturday and taking effect Sunday include faster and more regular service for busy stops along Charleston Boulevard and weekend services in underserved areas.

There also will be a pilot microtransit service in parts of the metro area.